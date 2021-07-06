The former Tomlinson Middle School already has the components Lawton Public Schools needs to transform the building into a Life Ready Center.
The school, rebuilt on the site of the original Tomlinson Junior High and reopened in 1994, closed as a traditional school in May. It will reopen in August as the Life Ready Center, and Principal Charlotte Oates said the structure already has more room than the staff will need in their initial year of operations.
The conversion already is under way, with painters changing walls to neutral colors, while chairs, desks and other materials stand stacked into piles in hallways, waiting for placement. LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime expects the work to progress quickly, saying there isn’t a lot of transformation work necessary because the site will remain an education facility.
“Obviously, painting and things like that because it is a middle school and has a middle school look to it,” he said, explaining if the district wants to create a facility to transform its secondary student into young adults, they need the proper environment.
That means treating students like adults and providing a more mature setting. So, while there won’t be major reconstruction, there will be painting and repurposing space, perhaps by adding more adult touches such as coffee shop/bistro. Conversion work began in late May, after middle school teachers and support staff members closed out the school year and made plans to move to other LPS sites.
The conversion may be most readily evident in hallways: brighter colors and worn walls are being replaced with a neutral color and murals on the walls are gone, covered with fresh paint. The exception: an American flag, painted by Lawton Public Schools alumni/local artists Terry and Darry Shaw, remains on a wall close to the front door.
“We wanted to keep the flag,” Oates said, noting it is visible to visitors as soon as they step through the front door.
That doesn’t mean all evidence of the schools years as a junior high/middle school are gone.
Mementoes of those years, ranging from trophies to pictures, are inside a display case near the front entrance. A tile with a Wolverine, taken from the original Tomlinson Junior High, still is imbedded in the front in front of the case and an “O”, from the original school sign, still hangs in the foyer.
As painters paint and workers measure and move, Oates makes plans for what will go where. She’s proud of the fact that as detailed as those plans are, there still will be unused space for new programs in future years.
Today, the focus is on classes available for students who arrive Aug. 12, and Oates can walk through the building and point out locations where activities will take place. Entire wings set aside for some programs, so students in a specific discipline remain in one location.
She explained some of the conversion, noting, the school’s band room has become a media production center, where district media staff will offer production facilities to high school students already working in that discipline in their home schools. Oates said the room’s acoustical tiles, installed to muffle the sound of band students practicing, made it ideal for a production studio.
The choir room will remain musical: Oates has there are discussions about restarting the Lawton Children’s Choir, a program that combined student musicians from elementary to high school. She already has a teacher in mind.
The now-cluttered commons area near the front entrance will have multiple uses, but the first is an art gallery curated by teacher Scott Smith. Oates said Smith already is making himself at home. Class space off the commons area holds his mannequins and heads (think scary movie), while a nearby storage room is the temporary home of the heads and figures Smith and his art students made to illustrate the supernatural beings in the children’s classic “Where the Wild Things Are.”
Oates said one of her greatest discoveries is Tomlinson’s science labs, and she already has a vision for their use beyond STEM and AP classes. She said the labs could provide space for any science teacher in the district, offering opportunities for experiments and other activities that might not be possible at their home school. Now cluttered with desks, chairs and boxes, two of the labs will be ready for use in August.
“There’s good, useable lab space,” Oates said, adding she was thrilled to discover unopened science experiment packets ready for science students, and sets of goggles that have never been used.
The preparation necessary to convert a traditional school to new use extends beyond the campus.
Hime said one decision centers on transportation: getting students to and from their home schools without losing instructional time.
“Students won’t be there all day,” he said. “There may be an exception to that — some may be out there more than others — but the idea is to go and take one class or two classes, without missing any instruction time.”
The answer is a shuttle service, a system that will be available for students and teachers. Oates said while some students will be able to drive themselves, most will not and they will need dependable transportation that will get them there and back without affecting class time.
“We’ll see how that works,” Hime said, of adjustments that may have to be made.
Another decision: exactly how many students will be attending the Life Ready Center.
While more than 900 students have indicated an interest, Oates said that number will decrease significantly as administrators review schedules to exactly what will fit into a student’s day.
Oates supports the idea of the Life Ready Center so strongly, she’s willing to remain semi-retired to continue working for LPS.
“I’ve retired twice,” she said, with a laugh, adding while she has grandchildren she adores and numerous community activities, the lure of educating students in a new way was too good to pass up.