DUNCAN — A former Stephens County Detention Center officer scheduled to begin trial soon for felony allegations of sexually touching a teen in her custody as well as sneaking him cigarettes pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor counts.
Now she will serve time where she once worked.
Almeda Faye Emerick, a.k.a., Almeda Faye Eakins, 40, of Loco, was charged in Stephens County District Court in July 2021 with felony counts of sexual battery and bringing contraband into jail, records indicate.
Emerick entered guilty pleas to reduced counts of outraging public decency and possession of contraband in a penal institution. She was sentenced to serve 15 days in the Stephens County Detention Center for the first count and received a one-year suspended sentence to run consecutively to the first for the contraband count.
Out on $50,000 bond since immediately after charges were filed, Emerick was scheduled to return to court on Aug. 10. After failing to appear, and being arrested on a warrant on Aug. 16, Emerick was scheduled for a Thursday hearing.
Emerick fell under investigative scrutiny by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office in April 2021 after Jail Administrator Javier Martinez brought a 16-year-old inmate’s written statement to the department’s attention, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The statement indicated the teen had sexual contact with Emerick “on numerous occasions” and she’d brought him cigarettes during his stay since November 2020, the affidavit states.
After initially denying sexual contact with the teen, Emerick later told investigators they’d become sexually involved over a three-week period, the affidavit states. Investigators said she also admitted to bringing the teen cigarettes at least twice.
“Emerick stated she knew what she had done was wrong,” according to the affidavit.
Emerick started working at the jail in October 2020.
