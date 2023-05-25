A Lawton man and former soldier will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a fatal wreck in July 2021 that killed one person.

Presiding Comanche County Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced Nevin Berke Whitis, 31, of Lawton, to a 25-year sentence with 15 years to serve and 10 years suspended after Whitis pled guilty to a count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. Although given credit for time served, Whitis will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before consideration for parole.

