The Comanche County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges Friday against two former Lawton police officers involved in a fatal shooting in December 2021.
Nathan Michael Ronan, 29, and Robert Leslie Hinkle, 30, were each charged with first-degree manslaughter, according to a press release from the City of Lawton.
Police were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 2021, to 1806 NW Lincoln regarding a man in the home with a handgun who was violating a protective order. The call ended with Quadry Malik Sanders being shot by Hinkle and Ronan. An investigation was conducted by the Lawton Police Department Internal Affairs division and by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Hinkle’s body camera showed the officers fired at the victim several times. The first came while he was standing and the second while he was on the ground. Each time, he had his hands in the air.
OSBI Special Agent Alfredo Solis stated police arrived and attempted contact with Sanders through a public address system. Officers Hinkle and Ronan were on the west side of the home when Sanders came out a side door before quickly going back inside. The officers moved forward and Sanders came out the front door.
Police body camera video showed Sanders come outside and officers commanding him to show his hands and get down. He is seen stepping out from behind a refrigerator on the porch. He is seen transferring a cap from his right to left hand before stepping back behind the refrigerator.
Hinkle ordered Sanders “down” again and Sanders “immediately put both of his hands up above his head as Hinkle fired his weapon four times,” according to the probable cause affidavit. Wounded, Sanders fell to the ground on his back. Officers gave more commands to Sanders to show his hands and “quit reaching” before he sat up with his hands in the air above his head, the video shows. Hinkle then fired seven more rounds and Ronan fired four. Twelve of the gunshots struck Sanders.
“No weapon was located on Sanders’ person or in the area where he was shot,” the affidavit states.
Sanders, 29, died from 12 bullet wounds to his upper and lower body, according to the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report.
Ronan and Hinkle were terminated from their positions with the Lawton Police Department on Jan. 7. According to a statement from the Lawton City Manager’s Office, their termination was the outcome following an administrative investigation and separate from a criminal investigation.
Ronan began as a Lawton police officer on Aug. 28, 2017. He worked as a part-time City of Lawton maintenance worker from April 15, 2016, until June 16, 2017, according to the City Manager’s Office.
Hinkle had been employed with the department since Aug. 27, 2018.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said the OSBI report was received Feb. 22 and it was determined 15 rounds had been fired by Sanders, 11 from Hinkle and four by Ronan. The State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report for Sanders was released April 25.
“After review of the entire case file presented by the OSBI, including the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office has made the determination that the shooting of Quadry Sanders was not justified,” he said in a statement.
During Friday’s hearing Gary James, of Oklahoma City, represented Ronan and Hinkle. He cited several other law enforcement cases where he represented officers accused of similar allegations.
While attempting to get his clients a low bond, James noted there had been at least four prior calls to the home regarding Sanders, including the night before. He offered insight into the officers’ perspectives while at the home on Dec. 5, 2021.
“They responded to a call of hostages with children in a home with Quadry Sanders with a gun,” he said. “The officers were doing their job.”
Ronan also was identified as the shooting officer in the Jan. 17, 2021, death of Zonterious Johnson, 24. He was cleared in that case following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Ronan and Hinkle are free on $25,000 bonds. They are to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 for their preliminary hearing conferences.
The City of Lawton released the unedited video of the incident to its YouTube channel. The video is violent and disturbing and viewer discretion is advised: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYldmOTGxjhhU5UpYhLk4aw.