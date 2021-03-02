A fire at the former Park Lane Elementary School, 4912 SE Avalon, on Monday left a neighborhood shrouded in smoke and one resident mourning the damage it caused.
Dwight Singleton has lived just behind the former elementary school since 1984. His now 43-year-old daughter attended the school as a young girl, as did his now college-age grandson.
“This hurts, but it screws up the neighborhood when you close a school anyway,” Singleton said. “Schools, teachers, they’re part of the community. Part of you. I really hate to see this happen.”
The thick smoke from the burning building was carried by an unhelpful Oklahoma wind into the conclave-like community in northeast Lawton for well over an hour as crews from Lawton and Elgin worked to get the fire under control.
“There are kids hanging out here a lot, you’ve always got skateboarders or people sitting out on the sidewalk,” Singleton said. “Hopefully nobody got hurt.”
At the time of the fire, no one was believed to be inside the building, but an investigation will be conducted.
“I wouldn’t guess now as to the cause,” Lawton Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said. “The building isn’t owned by (Lawton Public Schools) anymore, it has an out-of-state owner.”
Otro Vez LLC., based in Nevada, bought the building from the school district for $300,000 in October 2020.