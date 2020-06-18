A former area police officer is behind bars on $250,000 bond after appearing in court for accusations he used his position to sexually assault a woman in December 2018.
Bruce K. Durham, 56, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of rape by instrumentation, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than five years in prison.
The charge follows an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) that led to information about two other possible assaults that were reported — one against a fellow Medicine Park police officer, and another after taking a position in Caddo County as a Cyril police officer, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Two of the women later told investigators “the reason they didn’t immediately report the incidents to authorities was because Durham was a police officer and they were afraid of him,” according to the affidavit. They also believed that no one would believe them if they told. Until they did.
Durham, who is held on $250,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim as a bond condition.