MARLOW — A former nurse’s aide at a Marlow care facility is accused of grabbing a resident suffering from dementia and throwing her to the ground in November 2022.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Emma Arena Harris, 33, of Rush Springs, for a count of abuse by caretaker, according to court records. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Marlow Police Office Jace Gilley stated officers were contacted by Gregston’s Nursing Home on Nov. 10, 2022, regarding the incident involving nurse’s aide Harris. The nursing home administrator told investigators Harris had been aggressive with the patient on Nov. 6, 2022.
Security video showed Harris walk up to the patient, appear to say something to her before grabbing her arm “aggressively,” the arrest warrant affidavit states. Harris was then seen pulling the resident down the hall while walking to her room and once there, swung the resident by the arm trying to send her into the room but, instead, causing her to fall to her knees, Gilley stated.
The administrator told investigators she’d spoken with Harris. Harris told her the resident had been hitting or trying to hit her and caused her response, according to the affidavit. When asked why she didn’t report the fall, the administrator said she claimed to have told the charge nurse but nothing had been done about it.
The administrator told Gilley that Harris “has been terminated from her job because they do not tolerate these types of actions,” the affidavit states.
The resident was transferred to Duncan Regional Hospital on Nov. 10, 2022, due to her being aggressive toward people at the nursing home, according to the administrator.
Records indicate Harris has not been taken into custody. A $10,000 cash warrant bond was set upon her arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.