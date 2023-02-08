Cuffs

MARLOW — A former nurse’s aide at a Marlow care facility is accused of grabbing a resident suffering from dementia and throwing her to the ground in November 2022.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Emma Arena Harris, 33, of Rush Springs, for a count of abuse by caretaker, according to court records. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

