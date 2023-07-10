HOBART, OK — Former NFL player Chris Gizzi will speak during the Four Star Leadership Awards Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Edward L. Gaylord University Center on the Oklahoma Christian University campus, 2501 E. Memorial Road, Edmond.
According to a release, Gizzi, who is now a coach at the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin for his 10th season, will talk about his life story and the leadership skills he learned through his military service as well as experiences as NFL player and coach.
Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is a leadership program that was developed as a partnership between the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum in Hobart and Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. The banquet serves as platform to recognize outstanding students as well as opportunity to fundraise for the program.
Since 2008, Four Star Leadership has welcomed 903 U.S. high school students from 46 different states and 61 international students, the release said. The class of 2023 consists of 66 students. They learn from the curriculum designed around the four core principles that led Gen. Franks through his 38-year military career: character, common vision, communication and caring.
“Four Star Leadership is a one-of-a-kind program focusing on the development of today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders,” Franks said. “We invite members of the public to enjoy dinner and the program as we recognize the 2023 Four Star Leadership class at our annual awards banquet.”