Chris Gizzi

 Courtesy photo

HOBART, OK — Former NFL player Chris Gizzi will speak during the Four Star Leadership Awards Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Edward L. Gaylord University Center on the Oklahoma Christian University campus, 2501 E. Memorial Road, Edmond.

According to a release, Gizzi, who is now a coach at the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin for his 10th season, will talk about his life story and the leadership skills he learned through his military service as well as experiences as NFL player and coach.