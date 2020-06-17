A former Medicine Park police officer is accused of using his position to sexually assault a woman in December 2018.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Bruce K. Durham, 56, of Lawton, with a charge of rape by instrumentation, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than five years in prison.
The allegation follows an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
According to the probable cause affidavit, it began Dec. 1, 2018, when the victim was with two friends at Park Tavern when her estranged husband arrived and started trouble. Durham arrived and made her husband leave.
Following the incident, Durham is accused of calling the woman as well as stopping by her house and checking on her, the affidavit states. At first, she said she believed he was being a concerned friend and didn’t think anything of it.
A few weeks later, Durham stopped her for speeding; she had also been drinking and was on probation for a past DUI, the affidavit states. She said he told her she could go to jail for what she was doing and when she said she thought he was her friend, he said he was and had her follow him to the police department. She followed and said she believed she was being arrested.
Once at the police department in the city hall building, she said Durham grabbed her around the waist, stuck his hands down her pants and inserted his fingers into her, according to the affidavit. She said he kissed her on the mouth and neck and told her she was going to have sex with him, implying that if she didn’t, she’d go to jail.
When she said she wouldn’t have sex with him, she said he made her give him oral sex. Following a few seconds, she said she panicked and took off running out of the police department, the affidavit states. She said she never saw him again except for once at a Lawton casino. She said he told her he’d quit at Medicine Park and was working for the Cyril Police Department. Investigators learned he resigned from Medicine Park in January 2019 and immediately began working for Cyril.
According to the affidavit, Durham had been placed on administrative leave on Dec. 17, 2018, because of a citizen’s complaint for trying to engage in sexual talk at the Love’s Convenience Store on Oklahoma 49.
Investigators later learned that another Medicine Park police officer had reported on Nov. 16, 2018, that Durham had sexually assaulted her as well, the affidavit states. She said Durham began talking sexually before he pressed her against her patrol car, began rubbing her and tried to pin her against the car while making sexual noises. She got away and reported him to the police chief.
It was also learned he was suspected of an Aug. 17, 2019, sexual assault in Cyril. Following a traffic stop he requested the two women in the vehicle to follow him back to the police station.
Once there, one of the females said he shoved his hand down her pants and fondled her while kissing her before unzipping his pants, the affidavit states. She said she was in shock and didn’t know what to do and finally told him her sister was in her car and would be in to check on her. She gave him her phone number so he would let her leave, she said.
Following that incident, she said he called her frequently asking for sex and whether they would get together.
Two of the women told investigators “the reason they didn’t immediately report the incidents to authorities was because Durham was a police officer and they were afraid of him and believed that no one would believe them,” according to the affidavit.
Durham’s warrant bond was set at $100,000. He is described as a black man 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
