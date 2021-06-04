A former Medicine Park police officer will spend 15 years in prison after he avoided a jury trial and pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman while on the job.
Bruce Kevin Durham, 57, of Lawton, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of rape by instrumentation before Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth Friday. He will serve 15 years in Department of Corrections (DOC) custody followed by a year of DOC supervision upon release, records indicate.
In handwritten statement for the basis of his plea, Durham admitted to using his fingers to assault a woman while he was on duty in 2018. Durham was charged in June 2020. The District Attorney’s Office had indicated witnesses and testimony from a related Caddo County case would have been presented at trial, according to court filings.
It began Dec. 1, 2018, when the victim was with two friends at Park Tavern when her estranged husband arrived and started trouble. According to the probable cause affidavit, Durham arrived and made her husband leave.
Durham admitted to later calling the woman as well as stopping by her house and checking on her.
A few weeks later, Durham stopped her for speeding; she had also been drinking and was on probation for a past DUI, the affidavit states. She said he told her she could go to jail for what she was doing. When she said she thought he was her friend, he said he was and had her follow him to the police department. She followed believing she was being arrested.
Once at the police department in the city hall building, she said Durham grabbed her around the waist, stuck his hands down her pants and assaulted her, according to the affidavit. She said he also gave her unwanted kisses and told her she was going to have sex with him, implying that if she didn’t, she’d go to jail.
When she said she wouldn’t have sex with him, she said he made her give him oral sex. After a moment, she said she panicked and took off running out of the police department, the affidavit states. She said she never saw him again except for once at a Lawton casino.
Investigators learned he resigned from Medicine Park in January 2019 and immediately began working for Cyril.
According to the affidavit, Durham had been placed on administrative leave on Dec. 17, 2018, because of a citizen’s complaint for him trying to engage in sexual talk at the a convenience store on Oklahoma 49.
Investigators later learned that another Medicine Park police officer had reported on Nov. 16, 2018, that Durham had sexually assaulted her as well, the affidavit states.
It was also learned he was suspected of an Aug. 17, 2019, sexual assault in Cyril. Following a traffic stop he requested the two women in the vehicle to follow him back to the police station.
One of the females said he shoved his hand down her pants and fondled her while kissing her before unzipping his pants inside the police station, the affidavit states. She said she was in shock and didn’t know what to do and finally told him her sister was in her car and would be in to check on her. She gave him her phone number so he would let her leave, she said.
Following that incident, she said he called her frequently asking for sex and whether they would get together, according to the affidavit.
Two of the women told investigators “the reason they didn’t immediately report the incidents to authorities was because Durham was a police officer and they were afraid of him and believed that no one would believe them,” the affidavit states.
Durham was charged in Caddo County District Court in late-August 2020 with felony counts of rape by instrumentation and sexual battery for the Cyril case. He awaits his initial court appearance in this case.
He has been held on $250,000 bond in Comanche County Detention Center since being charged in June 2020.