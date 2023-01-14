OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Marlow High School band director was sentenced to serve 18 months in a federal prison for an admitted improper relationship with a student.
William Joseph Daniel, 47, received his sentence Monday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma after pleading guilty in July 2022 to one count of sexual battery. A second count of rape by instrumentation was dismissed with the plea.
Daniel was indicted June 8 by a federal grand jury for both allegations. He had been relieved of his post as Marlow High School’s band director earlier in June.
Daniel admitted to having an improper relationship with the student, a Native American girl at least 16 years old but younger than 20, between Feb. 1 and May 12. Investigators believe he intentionally and inappropriately touched the girl while she was a student at the high school.
The second count stemmed from allegations Daniel also sexually violated the teen.
Daniel was charged in the federal court due to ramifications from the 2020 United State Supreme Court McGirt vs. Oklahoma decision that reinforced recognition of the Five Tribes’ reservations that comprise most of Eastern Oklahoma and is also part of Stephens County. The ruling placed the prosecution of crimes by and/or against Native Americans on these lands into the jurisdiction of the tribal courts and federal judiciary.
Daniel was remanded into federal custody at the close of Monday’s hearing.
