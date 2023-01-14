OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Marlow High School band director was sentenced to serve 18 months in a federal prison for an admitted improper relationship with a student.

William Joseph Daniel, 47, received his sentence Monday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma after pleading guilty in July 2022 to one count of sexual battery. A second count of rape by instrumentation was dismissed with the plea.

