OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Marlow High School band director pleaded guilty Friday morning in federal court to one charge relating to an improper relationship with a student.
William Joseph Daniel, 46, pleaded guilty before United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma Judge David L. Russell to one count of sexual battery, according to the district’s court clerk’s office. A second count of rape by instrumentation was dismissed with the plea.
Daniel was indicted June 8 by a federal grand jury. He originally pleaded not guilty to the two charges. He’d been relieved of his post as Marlow High School’s band director earlier in June.
With his plea, Daniel admitted to having an improper relationship with the student, a Native American girl at least 16 years old but younger than 20, between Feb. 1 and May 12. Investigators believe he intentionally and inappropriately touched the girl while she was a student at the high school.
The second count stemmed from allegations Daniel also sexually violated the teen.
Daniel was charged in the federal court because of the 2020 United State Supreme Court McGirt vs. Oklahoma decision that reinforced recognition of the Five Tribes’ reservations that comprise most of Eastern Oklahoma and is also part of Stephens County. The ruling placed the prosecution of crimes by and/or against Native Americans on these lands into the jurisdiction of the tribal courts and federal judiciary.
The court clerk said sentencing will follow the completion of a pre-sentence investigation report. The date has not been set.
Daniel faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.