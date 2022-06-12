OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal grand jury indicted the former Marlow High School Band Director for charges relating to an alleged improper relationship with a student.
On Wednesday, William Joseph Daniel, 46, was charged in the United States Western District Court with charges of sexual battery and rape by instrumentation.
Daniel was relieved of his position as band director earlier this month.
The allegations state that Daniel, had an improper relationship with the student, a Native American girl at least 16-years-old but younger than 20 between Feb. 1 and May 12. He is accused of intentional and inappropriate touching of the girl while she was a student at the high school. The second count stems from allegations he also sexually violated the teen.
The charges were filed in federal court as a result of the 2020 United State Supreme Court McGirt vs. Oklahoma decision that reinforced recognition of the Five Tribes’ reservations that comprise most of Eastern Oklahoma and is also part of Stephens County. The ruling means the prosecution of crimes by and/or against Native Americans on these lands falls into the jurisdiction of the tribal courts and federal judiciary.
Daniel was arrested Thursday. His bond was set at $5,000.
If convicted of the first count, Daniel faces up to 10 years in prison and fine up to $10,000.
The rape by instrumentation count is punishable by between five years to life in prison without parole.
Daniel is scheduled to face a jury trial at 9 a.m. July 12 before Federal Judge David L. Russell at the Western District Court of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, records indicate.