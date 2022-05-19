Investigators believe “the maid did it.”
An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Lawton woman accused of stealing $37,400 from the safe of a person whose home she’d been hired to clean.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Tiffany Renee Hutchinson, 35, for a count of grand larceny, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to eight years in prison and/or up to $1,000 fine as well as full restitution.
Hutchinson is accused of making several withdrawals from the safe between Dec. 2, 2021, and March 10, according to the charge.
Investigators began investigating April 11 after a woman reported the theft. She told Detective Christie Bearden the missing $37,400 had been stored in her safe. She noticed sleeves holding cash were left in the safe with no money, the warrant affidavit states. She explained the safe is in her bedroom and equipped with a digital keypad along with a lock; its key is stored in a jewelry box in the closet.
After realizing money was missing, she set up a security camera aimed at her jewelry box, Bearden stated. On April 7, Hutchinson is seen getting into the jewelry box before peering around the closet door and putting the key into her pants pocket, the affidavit states. Hutchinson is seen looking at the security camera before walking away.
Hutchinson was working at the home as a maid at the time. The woman spoke with Hutchinson’s supervisor and let her know what the video camera captured, according to Bearden. The woman soon after received text messages from Hutchinson’s cell phone reading: “Can we talk and maybe work something out so I can keep my job and keep the police from being involved?” according to the affidavit. She also wrote she was willing to pay back the money.
Hutchinson spoke with Bearden on April 12 followed by a search warrant conducted on her phone. During the interview, the detective stated Hutchinson admitted to taking the money from the safe, the affiudavit states.
The next day a warrant served on Hutchinson’s bank account revealed deposits totaling $26,538, including another $2,000 transferred to an unknown location, according to the affidavit. Bearden later learned Hutchinson has purchased a GMC Acadia from a local dealership and had used $4,000 cash to make a down payment.
A $10,000 cash warrant bond was set for Hutchinson’s arrest.