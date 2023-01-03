Dorman holds comic book

Joe Dorman, the Rush Springs native and former Oklahoma House member who heads the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, holds a copy of his comic book “Mighty Mia and Dyna-Bit Save Democracy.” Dorman wrote the comic book to explain state government to fifth graders, but said he hopes the format also challenges youth to become involved in politics.

 Photo courtesy of Joe Dorman

If someone was going to explain state government to kids, it would be Joe Dorman.

And he’d use a format many adults might find unconventional, but children — and a goodly number of people over age 18 — would love.

