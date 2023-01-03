If someone was going to explain state government to kids, it would be Joe Dorman.
And he’d use a format many adults might find unconventional, but children — and a goodly number of people over age 18 — would love.
Dorman, chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA), had more than 20 years of experience in state government when he left the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2014 after serving 12 years as the House District 65 representative. That career on the Capitol floor followed years of experience behind the scene as a House staff member. Now, the director of an advocacy organization for children, Dorman has added another title to his resume: author.
Dorman wrote “Mighty Mia and Dyna-Bit Save Democracy,” a comic book that tells the story of two foster children with superpowers who, during an outbreak of a stomach bug at the State Capitol, help democracy continue. They also manage to teach children touring the Capitol the importance of civics and voting.
Dorman said he came up with the idea several years ago, with some prompting from his nephew and strong support from friends.
“I took some of the lessons I learned with the Page program when I was a House staffer, and applied them to a story,” he said.
The heroes of the story are OICA’s mascots for its annual banquet, who are modeled after two young Oklahomans.
“They were both foster kids who got adopted,” he said, adding the health-related struggles the children went through (one now is deceased) has special meaning for those who work with OICA. “A lot of kids out there go through a lot of struggles in life. We can inspire some of those kids, through comic books. That’s the whole message of OICA.”
Dorman and other members of OICA already have experience guiding children toward state government through Kid Governor. The civics program directed at fifth graders allows schools to enter one student candidate into a statewide race for governor, with the winner determined by the votes of other fifth graders. It’s these youth that Dorman’s book targets.
“Kids can identify with the characters,” he said, adding he had to tinker a bit to make the format work (in real life, Pages must be high school age). “These kids in the comic book are obviously much younger, but that way we keep it tied to fifth graders, keep the stories on what kids go through, problems they talk about. Hopefully, they’ll see some issues and it will open their minds to recognizing the problems around them and developing solutions.”
Dorman said he has done several signings for his comic book, and remembers one young girl who sat down and read it right then.
“She gave me a big smile and a thumbs up,” he said.
Dorman said he was fortunate he has a background that lent itself to writing the comic book. When he was a House staff member (1994 to 2001), the chief clerk of the House tasked him with putting together an educational program for Pagers.
“He didn’t want the kids to come up and not learn something,” Dorman said, explaining he worked with the staff to create Pageville, which gives participants a chance to write bills and participate in all parts of the legislative process, to include presenting a bill on the House floor and voting on it. “It’s still one of the most popular aspects of paging.”
And, he’s been fortunate to have people in his life who helped with the writing process, to ensure the storyline and art work just right, and age appropriate for fifth graders. Dorman credited his friend Charles J. Martin with assuring him “we could do this.”
“It’s crazy that I didn’t think of it first. I collect them,” Dorman said, estimating he has a comic book collection close to 30,000.
He’s hoping the format will prompt an interest in reading about state government and — just maybe — motivating youths to create solutions to the problems they see. It’s a format he knows is successful: he was a State Senate Page as a youth.
“If they get interested in public service at a young age, they will continue with it,” he said.