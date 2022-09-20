Melissa Evans-Cuthbertson

Melissa Evans-Cuthbertson after her crowning as one of the finalists for the Miss Elite Cosmos Beauty Pageant.

 Courtesy Photo

Melissa Evans-Cuthbertson was encouraged throughout her life to get involved in beauty pageants, but it wasn’t until she’d left Oklahoma, and felt that she had something to say, that she did.

It started when her father died of Alzheimer’s in 2017. Evans-Cuthbertson started looking for ways to advocate for Alzheimer’s awareness, and raising money for treatment of the disease. Eventually, someone she knew suggested pageantry as a good platform to spread the message.