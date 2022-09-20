Melissa Evans-Cuthbertson was encouraged throughout her life to get involved in beauty pageants, but it wasn’t until she’d left Oklahoma, and felt that she had something to say, that she did.
It started when her father died of Alzheimer’s in 2017. Evans-Cuthbertson started looking for ways to advocate for Alzheimer’s awareness, and raising money for treatment of the disease. Eventually, someone she knew suggested pageantry as a good platform to spread the message.
Specifically, people started encouraging her to get involved in the Miss Elite Cosmos pageant.
“I had a couple people reach out and encourage me to get involved,” Evans-Cuthbertson said. “It’s more focused on issues, and they give you time to discuss what issue you want to raise awareness for.”
Evans-Cuthbertson was born and raised in Lawton, and lived here until she was in her 40s, when she moved to Nashville. Her family has deep ties to the community, and many family members still live in Lawton.
Her father, Haskell Evans, was the owner of a pharmacy that once stood across the street from Comanche County Memorial Hospital. In her words, he was a pillar of the community. Her mother still owns the strip of stores across from the hospital.
In the time she lived in Lawton, she never got involved in pageants.
“People told me a few times to participate in Miss Lawton, but I never did,” Evans-Cuthbertson said. “I was always shy, most anyone in Lawton would tell you I was quiet.”
In Nashville, she got involved with Miss Elite Cosmos, not expecting to win a title, but hoping for a chance to represent the Alzheimer’s Association, and spread awareness of the work they and other groups do to fight the disease.
“For me, entering was not about winning so I could wear a crown and sash,” Evans-Cuthbertson said. “It was about gaining a larger platform to share my personal story and advocate for Alzheimer’s patients.”
Evans-Cuthbertson ended up as one of the finalists for the title of Miss Elite Cosmos 2022, a title that has helped her to spread her message to places she never would have expected.
“It’s been really eye-opening for me,” Evans-Cuthbertson said. “I’m on a contract with the pageant I competed in, so I can’t participate in another for now, but I’ve gotten to attend other things and spread the message.”
Since competing, she’s been involved with fashion shows and made public appearances, most recently as a model in New York City for New York Fashion Week.
“I’ve gotten to meet so many people through pageantry and advocacy work,” Evans-Cuthbertson said. “It’s been such an amazing experience.”
Pageantry also has helped Evans-Cuthbertson become a better advocate, aiding in her skills with public speaking and making public appearances.
“I’ve appeared in a few commercials and made other public appearances,” Evans-Cuthbertson said. “I’ve gotten to see that it’s not just standing and talking, and I’ve started to see what goes into advocacy and spreading awareness.”
Evans-Cuthbertson has raised thousands of dollars for different Alzheimer’s advocacy groups, and says that since getting involved with pageantry, she’s seen her ability to raise money and spread her message grow.
“This has given me a voice,” Evans-Cuthbertson said. “I’ve seen the message spread, and it’s really starting to build up and grow.”