Former officers in court

Former Lawton police officers Nathan Ronan, front left, and Robert Hinkle, front right, discuss their case as Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Lead Investigating Agent Alfredo "A.J." Solis, back left, waits and Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka looks over papers before the former officers' preliminary hearing Thursday for the Dec. 5, 2021, shooting death of Quadry Malik Sanders, 29.

A preliminary hearing for two former Lawton police officers charged with killing a man in December 2021 has been continued until September.

The decision was made after Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan heard almost three hours of testimony Thursday. The former police officers, Nathan Michael Ronan, 31, and Robert Leslie Hinkle, 31, are charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Quadry Malik Sanders. 

Written by Scott Rains

