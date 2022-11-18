Former Lawton police officers' manslaughter hearing moved to 2023

The day before they were due to appear for their preliminary hearing in a fatal December 2021 shooting, two former Lawton police officers will next appear in court in January 2023.

Nathan Michael Ronan and Robert Leslie Hinkle were to appear Friday morning in Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom in preparation for their preliminary hearing conference for felony first-degree manslaughter charges.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you