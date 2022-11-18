Former Lawton police officers' manslaughter hearing moved to 2023

The day before they were due to appear for their preliminary hearing in a fatal December 2021 shooting, two former Lawton police officers will next appear in court in January 2023.
Nathan Michael Ronan and Robert Leslie Hinkle were to appear Friday morning in Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom in preparation for their preliminary hearing conference for felony first-degree manslaughter charges.
On Thursday, a joint motion filed by their counsel, Gary James, of Oklahoma City, was accepted by Sheperd.
Sheperd ordered the former officers to return to court at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 11, 2023, for the rescheduled preliminary hearing, records indicate.
In the motion, James stated that other pending Oklahoma cases involving interpretation and application of Oklahoma statutes are pending appeals through the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and their outcomes could apply to this case.
Hinkle and Ronan are accused of killing Quadry Sanders, 29, of Lawton, during a Dec. 5, 2021, incident at 1806 NW Lincoln. The charges followed an investigation by the Lawton Police Department Internal Affairs division and by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
Police body camera video showed Sanders come outside of the home following what was reported to be an armed standoff with women and children in the home.
In video released by the Lawton Police Department, Sanders was seen stepping from behind a refrigerator on the porch after exiting through a side door. He was also seen transferring a cap from his right to left hand before stepping back behind the refrigerator.
Immediately following Hinkle’s command to raise his hands, Sanders was shot with the first volley of rounds. While on the ground he was seen again raising his right hand before being struck by another round of shots from Hinkle and Ronan, according to the video.
According to the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, 12 bullet wounds to the upper and lower body killed Sanders.
Hinkle and Ronan were charged for the killing on May 6, records indicate.
Following an internal department investigation, Ronan and Hinkle were terminated from their positions with the Lawton Police Department on Jan. 7.
Ronan had been cleared earlier in 2021 for another officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of Zonterious Johnson, 24. He was returned to duty following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Ronan and Hinkle remain free on $25,000 bonds.