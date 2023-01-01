EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the top story from 2022.
Two former Lawton police officers will appear in court in 10 days for charges stemming from the December 2021 shooting death of a man.
Nathan Michael Ronan, 30, and Robert Leslie Hinkle, 30, are scheduled to appear at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 11 in Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom for their preliminary hearing for felony first-degree manslaughter charges. The hearing will determine if their cases are moving forward to trial in 2023.
Represented by Gary James, of Oklahoma City, the former officers hope other Oklahoma cases involving interpretation and application of Oklahoma statutes are pending appeals through the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, and their outcomes could apply to this case.
Two officers charged
Hinkle and Ronan are accused of killing Quadry Sanders, 29, of Lawton, during a Dec. 5, 2021, incident at 1806 NW Lincoln. The charges followed an investigation by the Lawton Police Department Internal Affairs division and by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Police body camera video showed Sanders came outside of the house following what was reported to be an armed standoff with women and children inside.
In video released by the Lawton Police Department, Sanders was seen stepping from behind a refrigerator on the porch after exiting through a side door. He also was seen transferring a cap from his right to left hand before stepping back behind the refrigerator.
Immediately following Hinkle’s command to raise his hands, Sanders was shot with the first volley of rounds. While on the ground, he was seen again raising his right hand before being struck by another round of shots from Hinkle and Ronan, according to the video.
According to the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, 12 bullet wounds to the upper and lower body killed Sanders.
Following an internal department investigation, Ronan and Hinkle were terminated from the Lawton Police Department on Jan. 7, 2022.
Hinkle and Ronan were charged for the killing on May 6, 2022.
In the initial court appearance, James argued the officers ably responded to the circumstances. They had been called that December 2021 night on the report a man was holding the people inside hostage at gunpoint. No gun was recovered from the scene, however.
James said Lawton police had been called to the home the night before on the report of Sanders being there and firing multiple gunshots before leaving shortly before officers’ arrival.
Mina Woods, a Texas resident and mother of Quadry Malik Sanders, filed a lawsuit July 15, 2022, in federal court and is seeking a jury trial and more than $1 million for wrongful death allegations.
The civil lawsuit against Hinkle and Ronan, as well as the City of Lawton, claims Sanders did not pose a threat to police the night he was killed.
Ronan had been cleared earlier in 2021 for another officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of Zonterious Johnson, 24. He was returned to duty following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Ronan and Hinkle remain free on $25,000 bonds.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.