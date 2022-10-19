After a day-and-a-half of jury trial, a former Lawton City Council mayoral candidate was convicted of stealing over $2,600 from his employer in 2018.

Palmer Lee Moore Jr., 43, of Lawton, was found guilty Tuesday by a Comanche County jury for a felony charge of embezzlement.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you