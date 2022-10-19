After a day-and-a-half of jury trial, a former Lawton City Council mayoral candidate was convicted of stealing over $2,600 from his employer in 2018.
Palmer Lee Moore Jr., 43, of Lawton, was found guilty Tuesday by a Comanche County jury for a felony charge of embezzlement.
The jury recommended Moore serve no prison time; however, he was ordered to pay back the $2,246 reportedly stolen from his job at Family Dollar, 2302 N. Sheridan, as well as a $2,500 fine, records indicate.
Moore was found guilty of stealing a bank deposit bag in June 2018. He reported the theft to police as a burglary that day.
At the time he was charged, Moore told The Constitution he believed he was targeted with the charge because he was a mayoral candidate, one of six in the running.
The conviction makes Palmer ineligible to run for local office for 15 years, according to the city charter.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.