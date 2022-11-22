Former Lawton Constitution publisher Steve Bentley has died.
Bentley, a native Lawtonian who was co-publisher of The Constitution with his brother Don from 1990 until 2012, died Nov. 4.
Maintaining generational ties to The Lawton Constitution, Bentley was active in community efforts ranging from the Black Beaver District of Boy Scouts of America, to the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, to the National Association of the United States Army Advisory Board of Directors. He was a strong proponent of education, serving on the State Board of Vocational and Technical Education from 1986-1989 and 1991-1993, and the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents from 1993 to 2005.
He wasn’t the only member of his family to serve as an OU regent — his grandfather Ned Shepler and great-grandfather John Shepler also were regents — but he was the first Lawtonian to serve as an OU regent after Cameron University came under that board’s control.
Former Cameron University President Don Davis said Bentley’s strong support of education was important, for Cameron and the University of Oklahoma, and for Southwest Oklahoma. Davis said while Bentley had a strong affection for OU (his alma mater), he realized how important Cameron University was to Southwest Oklahoma. That’s why he was an early supporter of efforts to transfer Cameron from the A&M Board of Regents to OU’s regents.
Davis said while the late Lawton physician Vic Williams (a member of the A&M Board of Regents) played a major role in the transfer, “Steve was in on that project and was very supportive of it.”
Davis said it was reflective of the support the Bentley and Shepler families gave to Cameron, a tradition Bentley continued even as he continued as co-publisher of the newspaper that had been in his family for 100 years and acting on civic and economic boards. A contemporary of Bentley and his older brother Don, Davis said he appreciated the support Bentley gave education.
“It was really, really great to have a local member on the Board of Regents,” Davis said, explaining Bentley brought first-hand knowledge of Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma to the decisions regents made. “I was very grateful for his support.”
Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House Lloyd Benson said Bentley’s support of education wasn’t limited to Cameron. Bentley also lent a hand when Benson was pushing for Great Plains Technology Center to open a branch campus in Frederick.
Benson, a Frederick native, said Oklahoma’s then-director of career technology wanted Frederick’s branch campus to come from Southwest Technology Center in Altus, something Benson opposed. So did Bentley, Benson said, crediting Bentley — then a regent on the Career Technology board — with supporting Frederick’s efforts to align itself with Lawton.
“He liked the idea of expanding Great Plains to here,” Benson said, adding Bentley also supported efforts to secure state and federal funding to build the Frederick campus. “Without the support of Steve, it would have been difficult.”
Benson said their team effort lasted for years, even after Bentley moved to the OU regents.
“He was pro-education everywhere,” Benson said, adding Bentley’s support of career technology and higher education was important. “He was a great advocate for Southwest Oklahoma.”
U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole remembers a shared love of football and Bentley’s dedication to education.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend, civic leader and accomplished businessman Steve Bentley,” Cole said, in a statement. “We became friends during his family’s tenure owning The Lawton Constitution, and during this time we learned that we actually played against each other in high school football when I played for the Moore Lions and he for the Eisenhower Eagles.
“He also dedicated himself to higher education while serving on the Board of Regents at our mutual alma mater, the University of Oklahoma. I grieve this tremendous loss with the entire Lawton community and state, and send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”
Bentley was born May 3, 1949, in Lawton and was reared in the community, maintaining ties with the family newspaper from childhood before becoming associate publisher in 1973 and co-publisher in 1990. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in journalism in 1972 and maintained close ties to the university throughout his adult life. In 1994, he was presented the OU Student Association’s highest honor, the Neustadt Award for outstanding service to college students. Bentley said at the time that the award was important to him because it came from the students.
In addition to terms on the OU and career technology boards of regents, Bentley was involved with the Black Beaver Council of the Boy Scouts for years. A member of the National Association of the United States Army Advisory Board of Directors, Bentley received the U.S. Field Artillery Association’s Ancient Order of Saint Barbara in 1984. He was a member of the Lawton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, serving a term as board president.
In addition to serving two terms as the OU Board of Regents president, he served on the OU Publication Board and was chairman of Oklahoma Press Association’s OU Journalism Committee. He also was a member of the board of directors for the Cameron University Foundation.