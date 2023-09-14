CARNEGIE — A former Kiowa tribal legislator pleaded guilty Wednesday to a count of forging names to his election nomination petition.

Jessie Svitak, a member of the Kiowa Tribe, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery in the tribe’s court, according to Jeff Davis, interim prosecutor for the Carnegie-based tribe. Svitak faces up to two years imprisonment and a fine up to $10,000.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

