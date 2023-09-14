CARNEGIE — A former Kiowa tribal legislator pleaded guilty Wednesday to a count of forging names to his election nomination petition.
Jessie Svitak, a member of the Kiowa Tribe, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery in the tribe’s court, according to Jeff Davis, interim prosecutor for the Carnegie-based tribe. Svitak faces up to two years imprisonment and a fine up to $10,000.
The charge was submitted to the court on April 6. It followed Svitak’s submission of an official nomination petition to the tribe’s election commission to become a candidate as Legislative District No. 4 as a representative.
At that time, the chairman of the election commission questioned Svitak about some of the names and signatures on the petition; however, Svitak did not withdraw petition, Davis stated. The commission chairman contacted the people listed on the petition and she was informed they hadn’t signed the petition and that their signatures had been forged.
Tribal Chairman Lawrence SpottedBird said the election commission and the tribe have worked diligently to ensure the integrity of the tribe’s election process. He said enforcement of tribal law is a high priority and all will be held accountable.
“Fair and honest elections are the bedrock of the tribe’s democracy,” he said. “No one is above the law.”
Svitak had served as District No. 4 Legislator prior to this incident.
The Kiowa Tribal Administration helped establish the tribal court system in January in order to exercise the sovereign authority of the Kiowa Tribe over its lands and citizens, Davis said.
Svitak is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 15.
