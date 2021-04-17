OKLAHOMA CITY — The former Executive Director of the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee (KCA) was sentenced to serve five years probation for embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin ordered the sentence for Cayle Leigh Klinekole, 48, of Elgin. She pleaded guilty in October 2002 to a single-count felony indictment for the embezzlement and theft, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Klinekole’s sentence includes home confinement for the first year, and 50 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay $194,573.18 in restitution to the KCA. In announcing the sentence, Judge Goodwin noted the nature and circumstances of the offense and the need for the sentence to reflect the seriousness of the offense.
Klinekole worked as KCA Executive Director from 2016 to 2017. The KCA is a designated representative body of each of the three tribes authorized to manage and conduct business regarding jointly owned lands.
According to court documents and public record, during the time of her employment, Klinekole stole funds by forging checks, entering into labor agreements with companies without proper authorization, and making unauthorized purchases on credit accounts at different vendors.
This case is the result of an investigation by the Comanche Nation Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica L. Cárdenas prosecuted the case.