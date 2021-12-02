ANADARKO — A former Caddo County school custodian pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl after plying her with alcohol and marijuana.
He was sentenced to serve seven years in prison.
Richard Dayton Pewenofkit, 31, of Anadarko, entered his guilty plea in Caddo County District Court to felony counts of rape by instrumentation and forcible sodomy, as well as a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, court records indicate.
Pewenofkit received two concurrent 15-year sentences with seven years to serve and the balance suspended for the felonies and another year in the county jail, records indicate. His terms are being served concurrently.
The defendant’s plea was entered into the record the day he was to begin jury trial.
Pewenofkit appeared on law enforcement radar after the girl, her grandmother and her boyfriend and his mother came to the Anadarko Police Department in January 2020. The girl told of incidents where he’d smoked pot and drank alcohol with her. She told investigators he touched her inappropriately and tried to get her to perform a sex act on one occasion.
After getting the girl to drink more, Pewenofkit touched her inappropriately again, the girl testified. She said she didn’t know what happened after she passed out.
The girl received a protective order against Pewenofkit because he was the custodian at the school she attended at the time, according to the probable cause affidavit.
In his interview with police, Pewenofkit denied any sexual contact with the girl but admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana with her while at the home. He said he “was high and was drunk” and he guessed he could have made the girl perform a sexual act, the affidavit states. He also said the girl wanted him to put his hand down her pants and that she gave him oral sex more than once that night.
After being free on $25,000 bond since January 2020, Pewenofkit turned himself into police on Monday.