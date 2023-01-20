A Comanche County jury found a former Lawton Correctional Facility inmate guilty of using a weapon during a September 2019 prison riot; he was ordered to return to prison for another 20 years.

Brian A. Duckett Jr., 44, was convicted Wednesday of felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon by an inmate.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

