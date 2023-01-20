A Comanche County jury found a former Lawton Correctional Facility inmate guilty of using a weapon during a September 2019 prison riot; he was ordered to return to prison for another 20 years.
Brian A. Duckett Jr., 44, was convicted Wednesday of felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon by an inmate.
Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Duckett to two concurrent 20-year prison terms followed by one year of post-conviction supervision.
Duckett was one of several prisoners charged in the incident that investigators believe was part of a series of coordinated riot-type incidents at several state prisons.
The assaults were part of several that took place Sept. 15, 2019, at the local prison as well as at other state facilities as part of a coordinated string of weekend fights. The result was that the Department of Corrections put multiple prisons on lockdown for more than a month.
Duckett was found guilty of beating another inmate, Eric J. Fuller, with a lock inside of a sock, according to the probable cause affidavit. Closed circuit television video caught the incident.
There were five other prisons across the state that had similar incidents that same weekend. The fights led to 36 inmates statewide being transported to hospitals for treatment, according to the Department of Corrections.
Duckett has prior felony convictions: Tulsa County, January 2007, false personation; McCurtain County, February 2012, use of a lost credit card and convicted felons prohibited from carrying firearms; May 2017, assault and battery on a police officer and prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee; October 2017, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, convicted felons prohibited from carrying firearms and assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon; Oklahoma County, May 2013, escape from confinement, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Records indicate Duckett was discharged from prison in May 2022 before Wednesday’s conviction. He is in the Comanche County Detention Center.
