ANADARKO — The former Assistant Police Chief of Hydro was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child sex abuse and child pornography charges.
Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham sentenced Tyler Wesley Davis, 37, of Hydro, in Caddo County District Court Friday to serve 12 years in prison per each of four counts of possession of child pornography, and 25 years with 13 years suspended per charge to three counts of child sexual abuse and a single count of first-degree rape, records indicate. All sentences are to run concurrent.
Upon release from prison, Davis will be under three years of supervised probation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and will have to follow the rules of being on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.
Graham was brought in to oversee the case due to Davis being the son of Caddo County Sheriff Spencer Davis. That’s also the reason Davis has been held in the Grady County Jail on $750,000 since his initial court appearance in February 2021. He will get credit for time served in jail.
The sentencing follows Davis filing a blind plea of no contest to the charges on April 12, records indicate. Graham ordered his prison sentence following a pre-sentence investigation.
A plea of no contest, or nolo contendre, is where a defendant accepts conviction but doesn’t plead or admit to guilt, according to the Oxford Language Dictionary.
Davis was arrested in February 2021 after Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit conducted a search warrant his home in Hydro, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Between April and September 2020, the social media platform SnapChat reported a user uploading multiple sexually explicit files of a prepubescent female, according to the OSBI. The social media platform reported the images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The OSBI was then notified due to the Internet Provider (IP) address being traced to Oklahoma and, eventually Davis.
Few details about the rape and abuse allegations have been made public.
Along with serving at Hydro’s Assistant Police Chief at the time, Davis was also a reserve deputy for the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.