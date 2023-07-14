An arrest warrant was issued for a former Goodwill Industries assistant manager accused of breaking into the store safe and stealing over $1,300.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Ronald Steven Fralix, 57, of Lawton, for a count of second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Fralix is accused of breaking into the Goodwill store, 1210 SW Summit, around 9 p.m. June 18 and stealing $1,341 from the office safe. A former assistant manager, Fralix failed to turn in his keys after being fired, the warrant affidavit states. The store had been closed between June 15 and 21 after the storm that struck Lawton.
Security video cameras caught Fralix using his keys to open the back door of the building, going into the office, finding the safe’s combination from a drawer and using it to open the safe where he steals $1,011 from the deposit bag and another $330 from the change fund before running out of the building, the affidavit states.
A $10,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Fralix’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.