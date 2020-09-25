A former Geronimo band teacher was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in late-July to to felony charges of sexual abuse of students.
He also was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Christopher Daniel Swinehart, 34, was sentenced Thursday by Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders to a felony charge of sexual battery and two felony counts of lewd acts with a minor, records indicate.
In the first count, Swinehart was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections. He was sentenced to 10 years with DOC with five years to serve and five years suspended on the second count, and for the third count, he received a 10-year suspended sentence. Along with having to register as a sex offender, he also is under three years post-imprisonment supervision. Records indicate he was also fined $3,000.
Swinehart was arrested and charged in December 2018 after the Geronimo Schools superintendent received a report of an incident involving a student.
According to the probable cause affidavit, sometime between April 1, 2017, and Dec. 1, 2018, Swinehart intentionally touched a 16-year-old male victim in a “lewd or lascivious way” and without consent.
Swinehart also pleaded guilty to looking at the private areas of two minors during that same time frame while he was supposed to be responsible for their health and safety in his role as a teacher.
Following his arrest, Swinehart was placed on administrative leave with the school district. He was later fired.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.