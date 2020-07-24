A former Geronimo band teacher pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges of sexual abuse of students.
Christopher Daniel Swinehart, 34, pleaded guilty in Comanche County District Court to a felony charge of sexual battery and two felony counts of lewd acts with a minor, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Swinehart was arrested and charged in December 2018 with the trio of counts after the Geronimo Schools superintendent received a report of an incident involving a student. Investigators were called soon after.
According to the probable cause affidavit, sometime between April 1, 2017, and Dec. 1, 2018, Swinehart intentionally touched a 16-year-old male victim in a “lewd or lascivious way” and without consent.
Swinehart also pleaded guilty to looking at the private areas of two minors during that same time frame while he was supposed to be responsible for their health and safety in his role as a teacher.
Following his arrest, Swinehart was placed on administrative leave with the school district. He was later fired.
District Judge Scott D. Meaders ordered a pre-sentence investigation before settling Swinehart’s punishment.
Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 24, records indicate.
Swinehart remains free on $40,000 bond.