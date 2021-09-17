A former employee of a local car dealership pleaded guilty Wednesday to several felony cases tied to car thefts from the dealership where he’d worked.
James Dudley Hawkins, 28, of Lawton, entered his plea before Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth to the multiple cases. He’d been charged June 2020 with four separate felony charges of larceny of an automobile, as well as a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, all after six former felony convictions, records indicate.
Neuwirth sentenced Hawkins to a 20-year prison sentence for each of the larceny counts and another four years for the possession of a stolen vehicle charge. For the 20-year sentences, he received five years suspended with 15 to serve. All counts are being served concurrently.
Hawkins also was ordered to pay almost $6,400 in restitution for damages to the vehicles.
Hawkins admitted he took keys from a rack at the dealership during his employment. He also took the key rack when he was fired.
He admitted to the Feb. 14, 2020, theft of a Honda Civic from Legend Driven Buick GMC Mazda of Lawton. According to the probable cause affidavit, Hawkins received a ticket in the stolen car. He had been fired from the dealership on April 20, 2020. The vehicle was found almost two months later at a home in the 2200 block of Northwest Lindy after someone called to have it towed.
The spare key to the Civic was later recovered inside the glove box of an Audi Q8 that had been stolen from the lot earlier that day, the affidavit states. The Audi was recovered in Wichita County, Texas.
Hawkins also admitted to taking a Cadillac XTS. The car was recovered at a Comanche County home in the 7300 block of Southwest Pecan Meadow Drive.
Hawkins was first arrested June 8, 2020, after a vehicle reported stolen from Legend Driven was found in his driveway. By that afternoon, police began surveillance of Hawkins’ home. He was seen driving away with an invalid tag and was stopped by police. The vehicle identification number matched one of the stolen vehicles. Hawkins declined to speak with investigators and was booked into jail. He was freed two days after on $5,000 bond.
Less than a month later, investigators caught Hawkins with a stolen Dodge Charger, taken from the Fort Sill post area.
According to the affidavit, Hawkins ran away as an officer approached him. A check of the car’s tag revealed it was a stolen tag. Hawkins was picked up by another officer and arrested.
Hawkins has six prior felony convictions in Comanche County: two counts of false declaration of ownership in pawn, March 2013; and attempted second-degree burglary, two counts of taking/receiving stolen credit or debit car, and knowingly concealing stolen property, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.