A Lawton man with a lengthy conviction record is in jail accused of stealing at least one local dealership car and investigators believe he’s involved several others from the same lot.
James Dudley Hawkins, 27, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, along with a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with an improper tag, all after six prior felony convictions, records indicate. He faces up to 12 years in prison due to the prior convictions.
Police became aware of Hawkins Monday morning after a vehicle reported stolen from Legend Driven Buick GMC Mazda of Lawton was found in his driveway, according to the probable cause affidavit. It was learned that Hawkins was a former employee of the dealership and had been developed as the suspect in a series of auto thefts.
One of the stolen vehicles had been recovered May 17 after Wichita Falls, Texas, law enforcement discovered it in their jurisdiction.
By Monday afternoon, police were watching Hawkins’ home and he was seen driving away while adorned with an invalid tag and a traffic stop was initiated, the affidavit states. The vehicle identification number matched one of the stolen vehicles. According to investigators, there has been a history of vehicles stolen from Legend Driven being found either in Hawkins’ possession or on his property. He declined to speak with investigators and was booked into Tillman County jail.
Lawton police reports have contained numerous reports of vehicles stolen from the dealership. According to prior Constitution reporting, a rack with keys for several vehicles was stolen and Hawkins has been identified as the suspect.
Hawkins has six prior felony convictions in Comanche County: two counts of false declaration of ownership in pawn, March 2013; and attempted second-degree burglary, two counts of taking/receiving stolen credit or debit car, and knowingly concealing stolen property, records indicate.
Held on $5,000 bond, Hawkins is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 20.