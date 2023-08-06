A former home improvement store employee is wanted for allegations he helped embezzled a range and water heater while on the job.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Shirone Devon Armstead, 21, for a count of embezzlement.
Armstead is accused of helping an unknown male take the range and 40-gallon water heater during what was described as a brazen theft on June 23.
A Lowe’s asset protection manager told police that at 11:30 a.m. June 23, an unknown male came into the store, 4402 Cache Road, and spoke with Armstead. After looking at range tops, the male left the store and pulled his truck near the entrance, Lawton Police Detective Felix Santillan stated.
Armstead was seen on video transporting the range and water heater with a dolly outside and loaded it onto the truck before returning the dolly and then going back to the truck and leaving without any payment being made, the warrant affidavit states.
The asset protection officer called Armstead in for an interview and he admitted to loading the range and water heater. However, he claimed he’d forgotten to ring up the items due to it being the end of his shift, the affidavit states. He also admitted to eating some cookies he didn’t pay for, Santillan stated.
Armstead, who’d only worked at Lowe’s for three months, said he caught a ride home from the male but denied knowing him otherwise, according to the affidavit. After declining to write a statement, Armstead walked out of the interview room and store.
A $40,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Armstead’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.