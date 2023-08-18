A former employee of a Lawton medical marijuana dispensary is accused of stealing six pounds of product before being fired.
Treyvon Lamont Caldwell, 28, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of grand larceny, records indicate.
Caldwell was arrested Aug. 10 after police began investigating the theft from Vertical Vibes, 1603 NW Pollard. The business owner told police he’d discovered his then-employee, Caldwell, had taken one pound of marijuana from the store, the probable cause affidavit states. Images from the security camera showed Caldwell putting a bag of marijuana into a trash bag before leaving, Lawton Police Officer Colin J. Book stated.
Book saw text messages between Caldwell and the owner where Caldwell stated, “I don’t know why I took it,” the affidavit states. He also asked for the opportunity to return the marijuana before the police were involved, Book stated.
After going to Caldwell’s home, a male was seen taking a trash bag into the house from a truck parked in the drive.
Caldwell was taken into custody while a search warrant was requested. Caldwell confessed to taking the marijuana from the business, according to the affidavit. Following the search, investigators recovered six pounds of pot, according to the charge.
Free on $2,500 bond, Caldwell returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.