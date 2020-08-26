Update, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6:31 p.m.
A trio of Lawton City Council members testified that Caleb Davis and his former lawyer and fellow member of Talk Lawton, Clay Hillis, tried to have them sign affidavits that Davis spent more money on their 2017 campaigns than was accounted for. Each councilperson said they refused.
Update, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 5:57 p.m.
A special agent from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation testified that Caleb Davis was "the only one" with access to the "doing business as" Talk Lawton bank account where he deposited a $6,000 campaign contribution to three Lawton City Council candidates in 2017 and immediately withdrew $5,500 as a "consulting fee."
Former Lawton City Councilman Caleb Davis has been bound over for trial for felony embezzlement of campaign funds associated with Think Lawton.