Former Ward 1 Councilman Robert Morford has died.
Lawton Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk confirmed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that Morford died Monday.
“He was a wonderful guy,” Burk said of his former colleague, who left city government in January 2019 after declining to seek re-election in 2018. “He was a doer; he wanted to get things done, didn’t want to think on it.”
Morford served two terms on the Lawton City Council after his initial election in 2012. Before and during his tenure on the council, he was interested in beautification projects, often working with former Councilwoman Rosemary Bellino. Burk said Morford also served on the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, a city body that focuses on beautification and projects that improve the community’s aesthetics.
He had been active in other community efforts, including serving as board members of the Community Health Center and the Museum of the Great Plains Board of Trustees. At the time of his death, he had been a long-time member of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority. He served on the Lawton Board of Education for 15 years before leaving in 1986. For years, he went to Mexico with other local doctors to treat residents there.
In addition to a dental practice he established in Lawton in 1970, Morford had been active in the local real estate business, carrying on a family tradition begun by his grandfather in 1906 by helping to develop Morford Hills Addition. He and his wife Ivalane helped develop The Enclave, a gated community which was the last development associated with the Morford Hills Addition in north central Lawton.
Morford said he spent his entire life in Ward 1, having been born on family property that was developed into a dairy farm before the family began developing the acreage into residential housing in 1952.