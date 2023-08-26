A former corrections officer is wanted after investigators said he was attempting to drop contraband into the Lawton Correctional Facility (LCF) via drone.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Willie Foster Jr., 37, of Sherman, Texas, for counts of conspiracy to commit bringing contraband into a prison, attempting to bring drugs into a penal institution, and unauthorized entry into jail/prison, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com.