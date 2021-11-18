ANDARKO — A former Union City police officer will enter a blind guilty plea to having almost 500 child porn files on his work computer.
Eric Douglas Buehre, 45, avoided trial for felony charges of aggravated possession of child pornography and violation of Oklahoma statute via computer, records indicate. He was slated to begin trial on Nov. 29.
Caddo County District Judge David A. Stephens ordered Buehre to return to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 14, 2022, to formally enter his plea and receive sentencing. With a blind plea, a defendant leaves punishment up to the judge’s decision.
The child porn charge is punishable by up to life in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Buehre also will have to register as a sex offender.
Buehre was arrested and charged with the counts in September 2020 following an interview with state investigators.
According to the charges, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation inquiry found its path to the Union City Police Department and, eventually, Buehre. He had been working as a school resource officer at that time. He was immediately fired following his arrest. Investigators said he had 483 files on his computer containing child pornography.
Originally held on $100,000 bond, he has been free since Sept. 11, 2020, after his bond was reduced to $25,000, records indicate.