Former Lawton Constitution General Manager Mike Owensby has died at the age of 69.
Owensby was advertising director at The Constitution from 1988-1997, when he left to sell boats at North Texas Marine in Gainesville, Texas. He rejoined The Constitution in 2000 and served as general manager until his retirement in 2018, when the newspaper was sold to Southern Newspapers Inc.
He was born June 11, 1952, in Pauls Valley to Lewis Leal and Nona Faye Feightner Owensby. Owensby graduated from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. He began his newspaper career with the Times Record News in Wichita Falls in the advertising department. He later worked for the News Messenger in Marshall, Texas, and the Standard Times in San Angelo, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; his son, Aaron Owensby and wife, Tiffany; a daughter, Meagan Garibay and husband Sean; stepchildren: Heather Helm and husband Denison, Leeann Wheeler and husband Jerrod and Tanner Shaw; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and an aunt, Betty Jones.
His parents and his sister, Jan King, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. May 10 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.