A former Comanche County Detention officer was arrested Thursday for allegations he raped a female inmate while he was on the job.
Special Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Kevin Warren Buttler, 48, of Lawton, after a female inmate reported being sexually violated by the former detention officer, according to a release from the OSBI.
The OSBI investigation began at the request of the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office on July 25 after the inmate reported the incident from the day before to jail staff.
The inmate stated that Buttler came into her cell to deliver lunch. While inside her cell, he unzipped his pants and motioned for her to come over to him and perform a sexual act, the OSBI stated. She was performing the sexual act for about five seconds when Buttler heard a noise and zipped up his pants. The inmate’s cellmate was present during the incident.
Buttler was questioned by OSBI Special Agents on Thursday at the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office. After being interviewed, he was arrested for second-degree rape and booked into the jail.
Charges were not filed in Comanche County District Court as of Friday afternoon, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.