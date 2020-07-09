Chaplain (Capt.) Jae Chang was associate pastor of a church in Columbus, Ga., for 13 years before he saw the light and joined the Army.
Now he says it’s far more fulfilling to be around soldiers and go wherever they go than it was being a man of the cloth in civilian life.
What’s more, he confides, he’s got the best job in the Army.
He was born in South Korea, and his father, who’d been a sergeant in the Republic of Korea’s army, kept telling him he ought to go into the military right after high school. But it wasn’t until the post chaplain at Fort Benning visited Chang’s church and encouraged him to take the plunge that he took heed.
Because the church was right outside Fort Benning’s main gate, the congregation had a lot of military families, and he had seen these young adults struggling and in need of guidance. The post chaplain noticed Chang stepping in to fill the gap, and he saw it as God’s way of preparing Chang for a higher purpose in life.
“I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know, I never thought about it.’ But, as I was working with military families more and more, it clicked in my mind that maybe God is lifting a burden in my heart for the military family and maybe God is calling me to Army chaplaincy,” Chang realized.
So he applied and was accepted. Although the recruiter said the active Army had no slots available for chaplains at that time and he might have to go into the reserve component, an opening came up and Chang got in. He was commissioned through Benning’s Officer Candidate School in September 2010.
The captain said he came to the United States when he was 17 years old. He lived on the west side of Chicago and attended school there.
He always wanted to be a teacher and teach people how to better their lives. People in his home church and the community gave him encouragement, but he had doubts. In high school he was struggling with his identity because there were so few Asians in his community and sometimes he had to endure outright hostility from people who told him “go back to your country” and things like that.
But at the same time other people were telling him to make the right choices. So he went to Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. His mentors there convinced him to follow the call and become a minister, a teacher and a shepherd leading people to God’s kingdom.
After he finished school, he married Monica, his wife of 22 years. He was working for his own church and networked with other churches in the area. He got together with a group of friends to rent a 15-passenger van and travel around the U.S. to help various churches conduct Vacation Bible Schools, summer children’s camps and summer retreats.
One of these events was in Columbus, Ga. The group built a relationship with the pastor there, and later on, when the associate pastor had to go back to Korea, the pastor called Chang and invited him to take the job. Chang had just finished school and gotten married, so the offer came at an opportune time.
What did he think once he got into the Army?
“It was very different. My initial thought was, I wanted to be where the soldiers were at. That was my goal: I want to go wherever they go to, whether it was a deployment, the community, wherever they serve, I want to be with them,” Chang said.
The Army considers its chaplains non-combatants and doesn’t let them carry a weapon, which is fine with Chang. He has a chaplain’s assistant who does pack heat and goes along to protect him.
Chang’s first assignment was with a Stryker infantry unit at Fort Bliss, Texas, and he went with the soldiers to the field all the time.
“We deployed with them. It was very interesting,” he recalled.
In Chaplain’s Basic Course he was taught not to compromise when it came to protecting freedom of religion. Chang said his head was pumped up with thoughts of taking care of soldiers and conducting religious services.
When his unit went to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., to get ready for a deployment, he was presented a tent that he presumed would serve as a chapel where he could have services and provide counseling. But the operations section had other ideas. On the first day they commandeered his tent for use as a sleeping tent.
“I was so mad. ‘Where can I have a service? You took away my chapel,’” he complained bitterly to the S-3, for all the good that did. “I was so mad I went straight to the battalion commander and complained. I was just going on and on complaining, and then my battalion commander looked at me. He didn’t yell at me or anything. He just looked at me and said, ‘Okay, chaplain, for the next three days, I would like you to pull a night shift and then tell me what you think.’ And I was like, ‘O-o-okay, uh, roger, sir.’ ”
He still had his regular daytime chores to fulfill, so he got very little sleep for those three days – maybe three hours total. But he did understand why his tent was requisitioned: it was for soldiers on night duty to sleep in during the day, and it had to be at a distance from where all the daytime noise was going on.
“At the end of the third day I came back to the commander and I said, ‘Sir, now I understand why you needed a tent for these guys.’
“From then on, my ministry focus shifted. Before, I thought, ‘I’m entitled to the chapel. I’m entitled to have a nice place to have a service.’ But from then on, I don’t need a building, I don’t need a tent. I can have a service behind a humvee. I can have a service on deployment somewhere. I don’t need a nice place. All I need is to bring the word of God to the soldiers and bring soldiers to the word of God. That’s all I needed.”
He says he’s glad it happened that way, and he learned his lesson that he’s not here to be comfortable and do his thing, but he’s here to help the soldiers wherever they go.
The following winter the Stryker unit deployed to Afghanistan and Chang went with them. They had five contingency operating locations (COLs) to manage. Every single day he would go to one, spend the night there, have a service, and the next day he would board a helicopter or get into a convoy with the Strykers and go to another COL.
His second assignment had him working with soldiers of 4th Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group for three years. Their focus was unconventional warfare, and they went in as “onesies” and “twosies,” ahead of the conventional Army, to set the stage for their arrival. Sometimes they were working with underground resistance forces.
After that he went to Honduras for one year to work with an Army aviation unit as part of Joint Task Force Bravo. Then he went to Fort Jackson, S.C., for Captains Career Course.
Upon graduating, Chang came to Fort Sill in January 2019 to serve as chaplain for 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), 30th ADA Brigade. This battalion takes care of all the ADA soldiers going through Advanced Individual Training (AIT), Basic Officer Leader Course, Captains Career Course and the Warrant Officer Basic and Advanced Courses at the Fires Center of Excellence. Among other things, he helps put on regular “Ready and Resilient” exercises using physical activity to help the students relieve stress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some of this he did during the three-week Health and Safety Stand Down, when AIT classes were on hold and the students were waiting in the barracks for safety precautions to be put in place so that their training could safely resume. They followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, limiting it to 10 people at a time inside a big day room. All of them wore face masks.
The students were understandably worried about how long they might be idle and how far out their graduation might be delayed.
“So the first week I did the resiliency training and also encouraged them and gathered data on how many students have families back home who are affected by COVID,” Chang said.
Some had lost a relative to the disease. Chang talked to the commander about the importance of continuing these sessions and taking care of the AIT students. He was the only instructor at that time conducting any training for them, and because the group size had to be so small, the resiliency training sessions went on all day every day.
Chang included creative stress management as part of the training. One day he brought art supplies so they could draw or color. He also brought music to help them cope with stresses.
A certified master fitness trainer, he uses the Army Human Dimension concept, which integrates the physical, psychological, social and spiritual dimensions into holistic health and fitness.
Chang said he wants to continue providing opportunities for soldiers for as long as possible. He would like to stay until he retires.
“I’m so glad. Even though I was a pastor for 13 years, compared to that, I feel so much fulfillment being an Army chaplain. I feel like I’m doing what God is calling me to do, and I’m really happy. I enjoy every day. I love going to work. I tell everybody I’ve got the best job in the whole Army.”
Chang and his wife of 22 years, Monica, make their home in Elgin. They have two sons. The older is 21 and attending Washington State University, and the younger is a freshman at Elgin High School.