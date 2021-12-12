The former Council Heights Park will become a parking lot for the Lawton Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership, under rezoning recommended by the City Planning Commission.
The City Council approved selling the park space in 2020 to Moore Nouri LLC as part of a plan to divest the city of unused park space. The tract still retains its P-F Public Facilities zoning, the zoning designation given to sites such as parks. Turning the park site into a parking lot for the dealership located at 215 SE Interstate Highway would mean changing that zoning to C-5 General Commercial District, the least restrictive commercial zoning.
City planners said the dealership already is using the tract as parking and wants to pave it to convert it to a genuine parking lot. The rezoning would require opaque screening along the western edge, because it abuts residential zoning. Access to the site would come from Interstate Drive.
The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the council for final action.