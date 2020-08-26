Former Lawton City Councilman Caleb Davis was bound over for trial Wednesday afternoon for allegations he took campaign funds associated with “Think Lawton.”
Davis, 38, represented by David Smith of Norman, appeared in Comanche County Associate District Judge Susan Zwaan’s courtroom, where testimony was taken in the preliminary hearing for his felony embezzlement case. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 fine.
The day’s testimony began with Preston Gates’ story of joining with Davis and “Think Lawton” in 2017 with the goal of promoting candidates for the Wards 6, 7 and 8 City Council seats.
Gates told First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka the pair met in 2016 and formed a political relationship and friendship. When he joined “Think Lawton,” Gates said he viewed it as sort of a think tank to discuss city issues and work to elect like-minded candidates. Along with having a strong Facebook connectivity, the group would meet monthly.
After meeting with potential candidates, the group selected Sean Fortenbaugh to receive its endorsement for Ward 6, Onreka Johnson for Ward 7, and Randy Warren for Ward 8 (all three remain council members). It was during a campaign kickoff on May 20, 2017, at Lake Lawtonka where the announcement was made and, Gates said, he signed a $6,000 check to “Think Lawton” with the stipulation that it was “100 percent to go evenly to the candidates.” He said Davis agreed.
Within a month, Gates said “things started to happen.” Davis’ girlfriend Angela Stone, another “Think Lawton” member, was given $600 by him to get people out knocking on doors in the candidates’ respective wards.
Things turned, Gates said, during a flight to Arkansas with Davis to look at a potential property purchase. He said Davis asked him for $25,000 to go to flight school. After returning, Davis offered a contract drawn up by local attorney Clay Hillis that he called “pretty slanted.”
“That was the end of our friendship,” Gates said. “I wasn’t real pleased. I’m not interested in dealing with Clay Hillis anymore.”
Gates said that when he asked Davis for receipts for the campaign, he was assured they would be arriving. They did not, he said. He said he believes “Think Lawton” ran out of his donation money and that it wasn’t used as intended.
At one point, Davis had asked Gates to pay $500 for campaign managers for the three candidates. Gates, his wife Ashley and Hillis were board members for Oklahoma Freedom Foundation (OFF), a PAC (political action committee). Davis served as Warren’s campaign manager, Stone as Johnson’s, and Mark Malone served as Fortenbaugh’s.
Gates learned through an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) that Davis took his $6,000 check and on May 22, 2017, opened a “doing business as” “Think Lawton” bank account where he deposited the campaign money and immediately withdrew $5,500 as a “consulting fee.” He said he never gave Oklahoma Freedom Foundation any money.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chris Ray testified that in September 2018, Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith requested the OSBI investigate the allegations against Davis. He said Davis was the only person with access to the “Think Lawton” bank account.
After analyzing receipts and deposits and withdrawals from the bank account, Ray said it appeared that Davis hadn’t spent much of the campaign contributions in actual campaign matters — “Roughly, roughly $1,100.”
During an interview with investigators, Ray said Davis called the $6,000 a “consulting” fee. Cabelka asked if that money went to the three candidates and Ray replied, “No.”
During cross-examination, Smith asked Ray where the $5,500 went if it wasn’t used for campaign needs like signs, palm cards and door knockers.
“In his pocket,” Ray replied.
The special agent told Smith that Davis admitted that multiple contributions to “Think Lawton” went into the bank account and he used it as he wished. Agents studied the Candidate Committee Contributions and Expenditures of the candidates and found no contributions and expenditures from “Think Lawton” went to Fortenbaugh and Johnson.
During their testimony, Fortenbaugh and Johnson appeared unsure what financial contributions “Think Lawton” made to their campaigns. Each had to refile their Campaign Finance Reports after failing to report some in-kind contributions from “Think Lawton.” Warren said Davis had told him that more of Gates’ contribution would go toward Johnson’s race because she had a bigger hurdle to climb.
“I didn’t really count on it after that,” Warren said.
Warren reported in his Campaign Finance Report that, as of Oct. 23, 2017, a general expenditure was made to “Think Lawton” for $800 for “consulting.”
All three council members testified to meeting with Davis and Hillis where they were asked to sign an affidavit stating that Davis spent more on their campaigns than they had received. Each said they declined.
Davis was originally charged in April 2019 with a misdemeanor count of embezzlement.
After choosing not to take a guilty plea, Davis’ embezzlement charge was upgraded to a felony count in September 2019.
A preliminary hearing scheduled for June 11 was postponed when Hillis withdrew as counsel. He also is identified in court records as a potential witness in the case.
Davis served as Ward 3 councilman from January 2017 until January 2020. Linda Chapman unseated the incumbent Davis to win the Ward 3 City Council seat in November 2019.
Due to the preliminary hearing lasting until almost 5 p.m., one hour after the Court Clerk’s office closing for the day, Davis’ formal arraignment will be scheduled today.
