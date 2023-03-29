DUNCAN — A former church secretary is wanted for allegations she fleeced money from a Stephens County church’s flock.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Disa Dee Schornick, 48, of Ringling, for a count of embezzlement.
Schornick, the ex-wife of the former pastor at New Beginnings Family Worship Center, also worked as the church secretary. Her job included having partial control over church finances, according to the warrant affidavit.
New board members began examining church financial records after Schornick left the position in May 2022 and found its bank account was in the negatives, as well as other irregularities, the affidavit states. Approximately $10,000 in charges and checks written to Schornick were discovered upon investigation.
Some checks had “rent” written in the memo. Schornick told investigators that had been part of an agreement; however, there has been no written record discovered to back that up. She also claimed other payments and reimbursements were for them spending their own money, but no records were discovered to corroborate that either, investigators said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.