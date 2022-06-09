A recently graduated Cameron University golfer is wanted for an allegation he sexually battered his friend’s wife.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Devin Whipple, 25, of Brea, Calif., for a charge of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Marcus Rucker stated the woman reported being sexually assaulted by Whipple the night of May 7 after celebrating his graduation from college. Whipple is her roommate and her husband’s friend, the warrant affidavit states.
The woman told Rucker they’d been out celebrating Whipple’s recent graduation from Cameron University and had come home. She said she went to bed and Whipple remained on the bedroom floor with her husband, the affidavit states.
Awakened later, the woman said Whipple had gotten into bed with her and was holding her from behind and put his hand down her pants, touching her inappropriately, according to the affidavit. She said she elbowed him and screamed for her husband. She said Whipple got out of bed quickly and her husband told him to get out of the room.
Whipple, who has since returned to California, told Rucker he’d fallen asleep on the bedroom floor. Suffering back issues from a prior surgery, he said he got up sometime in the night and believed he’d been in his own bed holding his body pillow, the affidavit states. He also said he was atop the covers and the woman was under them.
“Devin said while talking to (woman’s husband) about the situation, he believed (the woman) was overreacting due to past trauma,” Rucker stated.
Whipple was a member of the Cameron University Men’s Golf Team.