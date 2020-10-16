Medicine Park’s former assistant police chief is out on bond after being charged Friday for allegations he stole the department’s guns and pawned them.
Jason Owen Moore, 46, of Lawton, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of embezzlement, records indicate. The crime is punishable with up to two years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine.
The theft of four firearms are alleged to have happened between March and November 2016.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Moore is accused of taking the guns from the department’s arms room and pawning them at Lawton pawn shops. An M-14 rifle, two Sig Sauer 9mm pistols and a Remington 870 shotgun were reported stolen and recovered at two separate pawn shops.
During an interview with an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent, Moore admitted to the thefts and pawnage due to “financial difficulties,” the affidavit states. He collected $825 in total for the guns.
Free on $1,000 bond, Moore returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.