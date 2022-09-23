ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued for a 59-year-old man for allegations of ongoing child sexual abuse while living in Caddo County, according to investigators.
The man, a former EMT in Apache, is in an Oregon jail for multiple allegations for more ongoing abuse.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Caddo County District Court for Timothy D. Clauson, of Hammond, Ore., for two counts of rape by instrumentation and two counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate. The rape counts are punishable by up to life in prison without parole.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Leal stated he was contacted by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon regarding a child sex abuse case he was working on. Clauson had been arrested in its jurisdiction and Leal believed he was the suspect of multiple incidents in Caddo County while living in Apache, according to the warrant affidavit.
According to the Clatsop County, Ore., jail roster records, Clauson has been in its custody since May 21 on multiple counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, incest, sodomy, sexual penetration and sexual abuse.
The Oregon investigators reported the children’s mother came from Chickasha to report the crimes and has since brought them back to Oklahoma.
Leal spoke with the 12-year-old girl. She said Clauson began abusing her when she was “6 or 7” years of age while he lived in Apache, the affidavit states. All lived there from 2014 until March when they moved to Oregon. The girl told Leal that Clauson had always been seen as a “god.”
“She said they are Jehovah’s Witnesses and he was viewed as someone who did not do any wrong,” Leal stated. “She said he had a temper and they did everything they could not to upset him. She said he was the type you just didn’t tell him no.”
The girl said Clauson always wanted to “cuddle” with her while he was naked and didn’t want her or her siblings wearing clothes when they went to bed at the home in Apache, according to the affidavit.
While in Apache, she said Clauson would complain about his enlarged prostate and would have her check it and massage it on several occasions, the affidavit states. A former EMT in Apache, he would teach “medical classes” at the home with the children. Instead of CPR, the girl said, he would conduct examinations of the girl and her siblings, according to the affidavit.
