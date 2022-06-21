Lawton Farmers Market Evening Market and Food Truck Tuesday will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be local produce and food vendors plus a line-up of local Lawton Food Trucks, new to the list is Bam Mexican Food. There will also be live music to dine by. The Lawton Farmers Market is located at 77 SW 4th Street in downtown Lawton.

Tags

Recommended for you