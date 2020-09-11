Food drive set Saturday Sep 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save House of Bread will have a food drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Cash Savers, Southwest 9th and W. Gore.Food collected will be given to those in need.Call 580-280-9920 or 580-647-0054. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Multimedia News Fletcher Living History Day 2020 News featured Sit, stay read at the Lawton Public Library Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesCops say crack causes chargesDHS to close offices across Southwest OklahomaFake cop accused of real robberyFriday death officially a homicide, victim identity confirmedGunshot wound to head killed Lawton manLee Boulevard, buying property for the FISTA to be discussed by councilMethodist Women too chicken to serve chickenMan's death investigated as city's potential 13th homicide of 2020Sill drill sergeants get iconic 'pinks and greens'Nearly 2 pounds of meth and guns lead to loss of liberty CollectionsSit, stay read at the Lawton Public LibraryVA drive-by paradeBack to school for LPSMarine Corps Artillery Detachment introduces new course for section chiefsFirst day of school for Lawton Public School kidsFirst day of school at Cameron University