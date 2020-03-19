Food Bank Notes By Paul Vantine paul.vantine@swoknews.com Mar 19, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Special noticeThursday and Friday, the senior boxes at the Food Bank are drive-through only.There are only 7 people allowed in the lobby at one time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Multimedia News Comanche County Livestock Expo News Comanche County Livestock Show Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesLocal schools returning after Spring Break, but that could changeWoman killed from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Medical ExaminerMan arrested after bringing board to a knife fight in parking lotAll military personnel to stop movementThree arrested following disturbance report at vacant houseLawton woman accused child abuse, obstructing investigators2-4 FA cases colors for deployment to KoreaCity of Lawton suspends activities in all city facilities for 30 daysPost decision to suspend attendance at graduation also is an economic decision, locals sayLocal restaurants make adjustments CollectionsComanche County Livestock ExpoComanche County Livestock Show