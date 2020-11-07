ANADARKO — A Thursday morning accident north of Anadarko sent a Sapulpa woman to an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition after being rear-ended into a tree.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Annella M. Revis, 65, was first flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then transferred to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center where she was admitted in serious condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
Revis was driving a Ford Escape northbound on U.S. 281 shortly before 7 a.m. when she slowed down for an unknown reason and was struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup driven by Cole W. Nation, according to Trooper Rusty Russell. The Ford went off the roadway to the left and struck a tree about 1 mile north of Anadarko.
Nation, 26, of Anadarko, was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Russell cited Nation’s following too closely as the cause of the wreck.